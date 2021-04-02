As we told you earlier, CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky contradicting the CDC’s latest guidance and said people should not travel yet even if vaccinated:

'Who is in charge right now?' CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky quickly shoots down new CDC guidance saying it's safe for fully vaccinated people to travel https://t.co/64rmBMEs7Z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 2, 2021

OK. So, if it’s not safe to travel even if vaccinated, why are Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband vacationing at their home in Brentwood, Calif. this weekend? From today’s Politico Playbook,

Some Spring Break travel is ok though. pic.twitter.com/fEZ7NKWgjz — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 2, 2021

There will be a trip to Oakland on Monday and then Chicago on Tuesday to make sure taxpayers pick up the bill, too:

Vice President Kamala Harris will spend the weekend in Los Angeles for the Easter holiday, before traveling to Oakland, CA Monday, where she’ll discuss water infrastructure and small businesses, and Chicago, IL, Tuesday, for an event on vaccine equity. pic.twitter.com/D5qi6owvKR — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 31, 2021

By the CDC’s own argument, Harris’ vacation travel is unnecessary and is putting people in danger:

Here's the issue. Societal risk and individual risk are different. Travel is a low risk activity for fully vaccinated people. BUT inherently travel creates more interactions between people, including the not vaccinated public. So CDC is urging the public to not travel yet. — David Lim (@davidalim) April 2, 2021

And, yet, still no trip to the border:

.@VP can travel to Los Angeles, CA (again) for vacation but she is too busy to deal w/ the border crisis she was charged to manage by visiting the border. There's no reason she can’t go to the border, meet Border Patrol agents & tour the border facilities like GOP Senators did. https://t.co/OnOjjXW1tG — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 2, 2021

Hypocrites.

