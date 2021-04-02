As we told you earlier, CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky contradicting the CDC’s latest guidance and said people should not travel yet even if vaccinated:

OK. So, if it’s not safe to travel even if vaccinated, why are Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband vacationing at their home in Brentwood, Calif. this weekend? From today’s Politico Playbook,

There will be a trip to Oakland on Monday and then Chicago on Tuesday to make sure taxpayers pick up the bill, too:

By the CDC’s own argument, Harris’ vacation travel is unnecessary and is putting people in danger:

And, yet, still no trip to the border:

Hypocrites.

