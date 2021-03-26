Politico reported on Friday that the Department of the Interior was planning a large indoor celebration for newly confirmed Secretary Deb Haaland before Biden administration officials squashed the idea due to concerns over COVID-19:

Yes, the Biden administration squashed it, but this doesn’t make chief of staff Jennifer Van De Heide look very good:

While they lecture YOU to stay inside because it’s too unsafe to look at trees in person outdoors. . .

. . .THEY’RE planning huge indoor parties:

You think?

And remember when every journo lost their s*it when President Trump ate a taco bowl on Cinco de Mayo? Do bean chimichangas *really* “reflect Haaland’s roots in New Mexico”?

