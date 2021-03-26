Politico reported on Friday that the Department of the Interior was planning a large indoor celebration for newly confirmed Secretary Deb Haaland before Biden administration officials squashed the idea due to concerns over COVID-19:

The White House nixed a celebration for Deb Haaland's confirmation as the new secretary of the Interior after senior administration officials raised concerns that it could become a superspreader eventhttps://t.co/jUeNdEN7Z8 — POLITICO (@politico) March 26, 2021

Yes, the Biden administration squashed it, but this doesn’t make chief of staff Jennifer Van De Heide look very good:

Jennifer Van der Heide, the Interior COS, had wanted a reception held for Haaland’s friends and allies and had even sought a catering estimate for New Mexican-style food, but senior Biden administration officials raised red flags about the party. https://t.co/ms0hWAcaNv — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2021

While they lecture YOU to stay inside because it’s too unsafe to look at trees in person outdoors. . .

Safety should always be the top priority. Luckily this year, the beauty of the cherry blossoms can be enjoyed from home through the BloomCam and other amazing virtual resources at https://t.co/VfRas0vTYw pic.twitter.com/nVwS1VfLz0 — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) March 26, 2021

. . .THEY’RE planning huge indoor parties:

SCOOP: The White House recently ordered that a 50-person, Southwest-themed indoor party the Interior Dept was planning to celebrate Deb Haaland’s confirmation be canceled after senior officials raised concerns that it could become a superspreader event. https://t.co/ms0hWAcaNv — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2021

You think?

In addition to concerns about the size of the party in the middle of a pandemic, WH officials expressed consternation about the political optics of hosting such an affair while the administration was urging Americans to be responsible about public health. https://t.co/ms0hWAcaNv — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2021

And remember when every journo lost their s*it when President Trump ate a taco bowl on Cinco de Mayo? Do bean chimichangas *really* “reflect Haaland’s roots in New Mexico”?

The theme of the menu, to be catered by Anita’s of Northern Virginia at a cost of $547, was intended to reflect Haaland’s roots in New Mexico: two appetizer platters with beef and chicken flautas, chicken quesadillas, bean chimichanga and chile con queso. https://t.co/ms0hWAcaNv — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2021

