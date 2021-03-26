BuzzFeed’s Hamed Aleaziz reports that there are now “more than 18,000” unaccompanied minors in U.S. custody right now:

5500 with Customs and Border Protection, 12,000 with Health and Human Services:

And the numbers are expected to rise:

As we told you earlier, photos shared by Republican senators touring the border yesterday and today show what’s really going on:

This is unreal:

Now, compare that to 2019:

Is it a crisis yet?

