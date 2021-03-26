Just to follow up on our post from earlier, here are some more videos and photos from the Republican trip to the border last night and today.

Sen. John Kennedy says, “Cartel members were laughing at America from across the river”:

It’s been a wild night at the border. Cartel members were laughing at America from across the river. People were streaming across the border because they know Pres. Biden won’t deport them. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/7HPmkJzDII — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 26, 2021

Photos from Sen. Ted Cruz on what he saw:

Increased drug smuggling. Increased illegal alien crossings.@CBP facilities over capacity. What my Senate colleagues and I are witnessing at the southern border is a crisis. pic.twitter.com/Mk85PsYNA0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 26, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham pointed out our “insane policy” that incentivizes bringing kids to the border:

Last night at the US-Mexico border: Migrants are not trying to avoid detection – they are trying to get caught. There is a loophole in our law which incentives bringing 6 year old children with you to the border. It’s a humanitarian tragedy…..and literally insane policy. pic.twitter.com/72HjwtnY2i — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 26, 2021

There’s “not a thing stopping them,” tweets Sen. Steve Daines:

Illegal immigrants preparing to cross the border—not a thing stopping them. pic.twitter.com/FygmStgHv3 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021

Sen. John Hoeven: “. . .the Biden admin. needs to work with us and do more to enforce our laws”:

Last night we joined Border Patrol agents working the night shift & witnessed individuals illegally crossing the Rio Grande River to enter the U.S. We appreciate the work being done by CBP but the Biden admin. needs to work with us and do more to enforce our laws. pic.twitter.com/W7Lpr75hPo — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) March 26, 2021

Sen. Mike Lee noted that the people profiting from all this are the “ruthless smugglers and drug cartels”:

It was deeply troubling to see hundreds of people at the border late last night, so many of whom were women and children, who had entrusted their lives to ruthless smugglers and drug cartels. pic.twitter.com/X3H5f9CIGV — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 26, 2021

You know, maybe having these giant gaps in the wall isn’t such a great idea:

Joe Biden froze border wall construction. It now remains unfinished. Border Patrol told us over and over and over: we must finish the wall. pic.twitter.com/BLzU0FvdJs — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) March 26, 2021

***