Just to follow up on our post from earlier, here are some more videos and photos from the Republican trip to the border last night and today.

Sen. John Kennedy says, “Cartel members were laughing at America from across the river”:

Photos from Sen. Ted Cruz on what he saw:

Trending

Sen. Lindsey Graham pointed out our “insane policy” that incentivizes bringing kids to the border:

There’s “not a thing stopping them,” tweets Sen. Steve Daines:

Sen. John Hoeven: “. . .the Biden admin. needs to work with us and do more to enforce our laws”:

Sen. Mike Lee noted that the people profiting from all this are the “ruthless smugglers and drug cartels”:

You know, maybe having these giant gaps in the wall isn’t such a great idea:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border