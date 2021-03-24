Hey, President Biden has yet to hold a press conference or deliver an address to a joint session of Congress, but his administration does have time to promote an event for the Clinton Global Initiative:

Kamala Harris will go one-on-one with Bill Clinton on Friday to talk about the impact of COVID-19 on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world as part of a Clinton Global Initiative event. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 23, 2021

We assume Vice President Harris’ team will argue that she’s actually promoting Howard University, but still:

More here on the event, which is being held in partnership with Harris’ alma mater, Howard https://t.co/fL6UHa0GCx — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 23, 2021

And it’s good to see Dems taking care of each other:

Turtle on a fence post: Harris’s chief of staff is Tina Flournoy, who until taking on her current role was Bill Clinton’s chief of staff. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 23, 2021

As for the subject matter of “empowering women and girls,” are they freaking serious?

That *Bill Clinton* is the intermediary to discuss the well-being of women and girls tells you all you need to know about the sincerity with which VP Harris and the Democrats see #MeToo as something beyond a political cudgel. https://t.co/V7mhy19YrI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 23, 2021

We’ll guess right now that this won’t come up:

I thought this was a joke. They’re really having BILL CLINTON do a talk with Kamala Harris about the well-being and empowerment of women + girls. Did anyone ask Paula Jones (he settled her sexual harassment suit for nearly $1M), Juanita Broaddrick or Kathleen Willey for comment? https://t.co/w2UxUsefe6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 24, 2021

You can’t make this up:

Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton will be hosting an event on “empowering young women.” Yes—that Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/LWaYN8DXuK — Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@breannamorello) March 24, 2021

LOL she’s not even talking to Hillary Clinton:

Kamala Harris is going to talk to Bill Clinton, not Hillary Clinton but Bill Clinton, about empowering women. Is this The Onion? https://t.co/RQDZN1C3T1 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 24, 2021

