The Spectator’s Amber Athey reports that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she’s the victim of “conservative cancel culture” over her opposition to a bill making its way through the state legislature to “promote continued fairness in women’s sports”:

Gov. Kristi Noem's office says in an email that she is a victim of "conservative cancel culture," adds that she is not caving to the NCAA but that "the bill picked a fight with the NCAA – a fight that renowned conservative legal experts advise Governor Noem that she will lose." — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 24, 2021

We posted Noem’s defense here last week:

Gov. Kristi Noem explains the changes she's asking for in House Bill 1217 to 'promote continued fairness in women's sports' https://t.co/kU0IyCErAW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 19, 2021

The email went on to reportedly say that if “conservative media would take 5 seconds to read past the knee-jerk headlines and actually understand Governor Noem’s position, they’d come to a very different realization”:

More: "If conservative media would take 5 seconds to read past the knee-jerk headlines and actually understand Governor Noem’s position, they’d come to a very different realization." — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 24, 2021

It’s a potentially fatal error to her political future, too:

The Chris Christie Rule: You’re just one gigantic mistake away from falling off the mountaintop. Doing my best to be patient with her. But looks like Noem found her moment. Oh well. Better now than later. https://t.co/hnehY2lZuI — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 24, 2021

This might not have been her best course of action, tbh:

This is extremely patronizing https://t.co/7oPMEWowKb — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 24, 2021

And who is trying to cancel her?

No one is trying to cancel Kristi Noem. In fact, it pains many of us to criticize a governor who so many of us admire. But policy > politics. https://t.co/znrnbEJJjU — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) March 24, 2021

It’s a policy debate!

Disagreement on policy or approach isn’t cancellation. She’s not been removed from office or banned from anywhere. Doesn’t make a lot of sense for Noem or her advisers to use this line of defense here. https://t.co/dOEeo8ig7U — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 24, 2021

We assume she’s talking about the criticism she’s received from Tucker Carlson. . .

Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem debate her decision to send a bill to ban biological men from playing girls sports back to the state legislature: TUCKER: "You caved to the NCAA." GOV. NOEM: "Im not interested in picking a fight [in court] that we can’t win" pic.twitter.com/rgWAUIUcCh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2021

. . .and The Federalist, among others:

"Any standard-bearer of today’s right must fight the culture war, not hide from it. Unless reversed, her capitulation has disqualified Noem from national leadership." https://t.co/Koy52ksIzA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 24, 2021

So, should she have fought harder?

Kristi Noem says she doesn’t want to ban males from women’s sports at the college level because it might make the NCAA mad and they might “punish us.” That is the most Republican line of reasoning I’ve ever heard. Sick of it. Nauseated by it. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 22, 2021

Or is it really a losing issue:

I wouldn't say that Noem is a "victim of conservative cancel culture," but as far as I can tell she is correct about the bill's implications. https://t.co/pMJnfcD0bk — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 24, 2021

You move, governor:

GOP, There isn’t a list of issues the Right will use when picking their next leader. There is ONE item on that list and one item only: -Fight the cultural marxist hordes who are turning this culture into a sewer. That’s it. That’s list. Check that box, or be gone. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 24, 2021

