Well, will you look at this (AAPI = Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders):

According to Axios, it was Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono who called the White House out:

Trending

Maybe the White House thought having Kamala Harris as VP was good enough?

And the White House wants Duckworth and Hirono to know that they “are committed to building, engaging a diverse coalition and ensuring it’s represented in government”:

Sorry, Dems. YOU have a problem here. This is exactly the same as Bill de Blasio attempting to limit the representation of Asian-Americans at prestigious high schools. . .

. . .or Harvard discriminating against Asian applicants:

And until the Atlanta shootings, libs didn’t even question it.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: