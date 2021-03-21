The NYPD released these photos of a suspect in the assault on a 68-year-old Asian man inside a subway station in lower Manhattan on Friday.

“Seen him? Know who he is?” the NYPD asks:

The victim was left in critical condition after the reportedly unprovoked attack:

And the suspect reportedly shouted, “YOU MOTHERF___ING ASIAN” during the assault:

Twitchy regular Tariq Nasheed questioned if the NYPD is somehow behind “these random attacks on Asian [sic] using Black people”

Or, if it’s not the NYPD using “paid assets,” it must be Trump-inspired rhetoric, right?

Or not.

