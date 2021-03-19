Alyssa McGrath, a current staffer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accused the New York Dem of sexual harassment in an interview with the New York Times published on Friday:

EXCLUSIVE/NEW: Alyssa McGrath, a current employee of @NYGovCuomo, is accusing him of sexual harassment, recalling a series of unsettling encounters.https://t.co/v1IhPmDyKA — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) March 19, 2021

She told the NYT the “Democratic governor would ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide”:

NEWS: Alyssa McGrath, 33, an employee of the New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Albany office, told the @nytimes that the Democratic governor would ogle her body, remark on her looks, and make suggestive comments to her and another executive aide.https://t.co/MTVASegCui — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) March 19, 2021

“He was blatantly looking down my shirt,” she told the NYT:

#BREAKING – An 8th Cuomo accuser steps forward. Alyssa McGrath said Cuomo told a victim not to tell McGrath about the sexual assault. On an occasion when McGrath was herself harassed she caught the Gov staring. "He was blatantly looking down my shirt.”https://t.co/JKuHWR7j10 — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) March 19, 2021

And in other Cuomo news on Friday, investigator Joon Kim has reportedly broadened his investigation:

NEW: Joon Kim, the lawyer hired by @NewYorkStateAG to investigate @NYGovCuomo sexual harassment claims appears to be broadening investigation. He's been asking about Larry Schwartz's calls. That and more with @jdavidgoodman @nicole_hong @jessemckinley:https://t.co/DgbiZt3yXV — Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) March 19, 2021

The governor’s office also declined to comment on a report that Cuomo had a dartboard with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s face on it:

NEW: Cuomo insiders disclose how they scrambled to leak his first accuser’s personnel files, as she, in her first detailed interview, raises new allegations—from a sexual remark involving a dog to de Blasio’s face on a dartboard: https://t.co/y9qbY79ZQJ — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) March 19, 2021

De Blasio later on in the day compared Cuomo to former President Trump, saying his nemesis in Albany also “has been obsessed with the size of his hands”:

NYC Mayor de Blasio on NY Gov. Cuomo having his face on a dartboard: “We know that Gov. Cuomo, like Donald Trump, has been obsessed with the size of his hands, so I thought with those big, big hands, how could he possibly hold those tiny, tiny darts.” pic.twitter.com/fllfVoKc5j — The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021

But wait, there’s more!

The NYT published audio today of a statement Cuomo’s office had previously denied where he threatened to call an adversary a “child rapist”:

NEW: The NYT reported on 2/22 that Cuomo once told an adversary he would liken him to a "child rapist" if he kept comparing Cuomo to Republicans. Cuomo's office denied he said it. Now you can *hear* exclusive tape of Cuomo saying just that on The Daily:https://t.co/r20cbxh7pQ — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 19, 2021

When it rains, it pours:

What do people mean when they say Cuomo is ruthless? Listen to a recording of Cuomo, at 17:20, compare a political operative who had crossed him to a “child rapist.” — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 19, 2021

Here’s the text of what he originally denied:

“If you ever say, ‘Well he’s better than a Republican’ again, then I’m going to say, ‘You’re better than a child rapist,’” the governor said, according to two people who were on the call. “How about that?”

More here from back then:

***