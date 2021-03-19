South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem penned this long thread on Friday to explain changes she’s asking for on House Bill 1217 to “promote fairness in women’s sports.”

TL;DR: There are unintended consequences in the bill as written and those need to be addressed before it becomes law.

THREAD (22 tweets) ==>

Trending

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kristi Noem