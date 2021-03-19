A new study from Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles has found that injections of the female hormone progesterone may reduce the severity of a Covid-19 infection in certain male patients.

Clinical Trial at Cedars-Sinai Suggests Injections of Female Hormone May Reduce Disease Severity in Certain Male Patients

COVID-19 disproportionately affects men compared with women, raising the possibility that a hormone like progesterone may improve clinical outcomes for certain hospitalized men with the disease. New research from Cedars-Sinai published online in the journal Chest supports this hypothesis.

The pilot clinical trial, involving 40 men, is believed to be the first published study to use progesterone to treat male COVID-19 patients whose lung functions have been compromised by the coronavirus. While the findings are promising, larger clinical trials are needed to establish the potential of this experimental therapy, the investigators said.

The study was prompted by multiple reports that men are at higher risk of mortality and severe illness from COVID-19 than are women, according to Sara Ghandehari, MD, director of Pulmonary Rehabilitation in the Women’s Guild Lung Institute at Cedars-Sinai and principal investigator for the trial.