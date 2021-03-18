Twitchy regular Nick Searcy gave an update on Tin Horn Flats, the Burbank restaurant and saloon the city tried to shut down yesterday over alleged violations of Covid-19 regulations:

“On Day 57 of MNEWILA, a despondent Nick Searcy trudges down to the padlocked @TinhornFlats expecting to find it shuttered and silent — and instead finds that all his friends are there! And in fact, they have MULTIPLIED! WHATCHA GONNA DO NOW, COMMUNISTS! HAHAHAHAHAHA!”

On Day 57 of MNEWILA, a despondent Nick Searcy trudges down to the padlocked @TinhornFlats expecting to find it shuttered and silent — and instead finds that all his friends are there! And in fact, they have MULTIPLIED! WHATCHA GONNA DO NOW, COMMUNISTS! HAHAHAHAHAHA! @burbankca pic.twitter.com/wOilhMDUz1 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 18, 2021

As we reported on Wednesday, Tin Horn Flats cut off the brackets holding the padlocks put in place by the city:

UPDATE: The locks have been cut off the swinging saloon doors at Tin Horn Flats in Burbank https://t.co/kzD2fArclP pic.twitter.com/TGS7zpEv6a — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 17, 2021

And it was a packed house, too (note that this is outdoors and ventilated):

And in what’s even better news, they got an assist from the Burbank Fire and Police departments that determined the padlocks were “unsafe” and “took them “away”:

Your move, Burbank!

***