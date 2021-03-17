Just to update you on the Tin Horn Flats Saloon & Grill in Burbank, Calif., a court granted the city’s request to padlock the doors after the restaurant refused to comply with various court orders to shut down:

Court Grants City of Burbank's Request to Padlock Doors Shut at Tinhorn Flats — After having their power cut off by the City of Burbank Saturday, the restaurant still remained opened forcing the City back to court Tuesday #Burbankhttps://t.co/gNt7NWnUJ5 pic.twitter.com/OLUOx9bXa0 — myBurbank News (@myBurbankNEWS) March 16, 2021

So the city cut first cut the electricity and now they’re locking the doors?

Court authorizes City of Burbank to cut electricity to Tin Horn Flats for violating Covid-19 order https://t.co/RiLZ2GNQOH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2021

From Nick Searcy, who has been one of the restaurant’s biggest backers:

The Stalinists that run Burbank are flexing their collective muscles. Freedom is tyranny to these totalitarian slobs. @TinhornFlats @BurbankCA #Burbank https://t.co/J5AwLagqjw — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 16, 2021

But we regret to inform the City of Burbank that you can’t padlock what doesn’t exist. In response to the latest court order, Tin Horn flats just removed their front doors entirely:

“DOORS REMOVED. Thanks to a brilliant idea in the comment section in the post before. Padlock this 😂😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💯💯💯”

They’ve also declared themselves an “Autonomous Zone” and it’s pretty clear they won’t comply with this latest order:

“Let me be VERY clear “Judge”- I will NEVER pay fines for illegal mandates and closures. My business is and always was essential. I am now declaring Tinhorn Flats an Autonomous Zone. With the money that my supporters are providing, I will hire 24 hour guards and more lawyers. WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS AND WE WILL NOT COMPLY.”

Hell yes:

I've eaten at @TinhornFlats almost 3 times a week when I was in town for the last 2 months. The rest of the time I was flying about the country making films & personal appearances. No covid, no food poisoning. How's your Mommy's couch been, loser? Still wiping boogers on it? https://t.co/0kNEg92P7j — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 17, 2021

