Back in 1992, then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton famously said he’d smoked marijuana before but didn’t inhale as some sort of uber-political answer where he tried to straddle the fence on the drugs issue.

Well, fast forward to 2020 and we have Joe Biden doing the same thing, but about his dog.

“Major did not bit someone and penetrate the skin,” he told former Clinton spinmaster George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired on ABC News this morning:

What a hack politician. The dog didn’t even do anything wrong, why spin it? The dog was being a dog. That’s it. That’s all that happened:

Biden added that “eighty-five percent of the people [in the White House] love [Major]”:

We’d like to see the details of this poll, please, if it even exists. Why even make this up?

