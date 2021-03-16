Add Sen. Elizabeth Warren to the growing list of national Dems now defending Gov. Gavin Newsom from the ongoing recall effort out in California.

It’s a “naked partisan power grab,” she tweeted:

In a naked partisan power grab, extreme right-wing Republicans are trying to recall @GavinNewsom. Why? Because he dares to listen to scientists and fights to put power in the hands of working people. Let’s have Gavin’s back:https://t.co/7erlPIXytM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 15, 2021

They’re pretty close to an all-out panic:

Oh man, this is how you know the recall effort against @GavinNewsom is going well https://t.co/7fohl9AkcE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 16, 2021

And by the way, what she tweeted isn’t true. Here’s the fact-check from Ric Grenell:

Not true. 30% of the 2 million signatures are from Democrats and those who Decline to State their party. https://t.co/ESFVJZUcWy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 16, 2021

“Lieawatha is lying” again:

Lieawatha is lying. There aren't enough Republicans in this state to amount to this many signatures. https://t.co/FuLPPf1nWX — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 16, 2021

What about the scientists who say it’s safe to be outdoors and to open schools? Newsom’s failure to listen to the science along with his mask hypocrisy is why he’s being recalled, not because of the “extreme right-wing”:

“Extreme right-wing”… does that term mean anything here besides “bad”? And “listen to scientists.” We know what that means coming from Democrats, and it has nothing to do with basing decisions on scientific reasoning or findings. https://t.co/3bC8JRgTVk — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 16, 2021

Parents remember:

WHICH scientists was he listening to when he kept police tape around outdoor playgrounds well into the fall? Which working people were empowered by that? https://t.co/AFtbVG2N8P — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) March 16, 2021

And the “naked partisan power grab is cute, too.” It’s called democracy:

What is Elizabeth Warren describing as a “naked partisan power grab”? An election. Useful to keep in mind when they label anything as “voter suppression.” https://t.co/j8dqU6NpGI — Max (@MaxNordau) March 16, 2021

***