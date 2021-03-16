Add Sen. Elizabeth Warren to the growing list of national Dems now defending Gov. Gavin Newsom from the ongoing recall effort out in California.

It’s a “naked partisan power grab,” she tweeted:

They’re pretty close to an all-out panic:

And by the way, what she tweeted isn’t true. Here’s the fact-check from Ric Grenell:

Trending

“Lieawatha is lying” again:

What about the scientists who say it’s safe to be outdoors and to open schools? Newsom’s failure to listen to the science along with his mask hypocrisy is why he’s being recalled, not because of the “extreme right-wing”:

Parents remember:

And the “naked partisan power grab is cute, too.” It’s called democracy:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NewsomWarren