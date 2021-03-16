DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas told illegal immigrants “do not come now” during an interview on “Good Morning America” this morning:

But he told them to wait a little bit as “we are building the capacity to address the needs of those children when they arrive”:

So, everyone is invited just not yet?

Anyway, it doesn’t appear that they’re listening to the Biden administration:

“We have human smugglers driving right through fences on our property,” one rancher told Fox News:

And the crisis continues:

