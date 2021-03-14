As we continue to hear from Dems that what’s going on along the southern border isn’t a crisis. . .

. . .we’re here to remind you that it IS a crisis.

Just to follow up on our post from Saturday, Townhall’s Julio Rosas — who is on the ground in Texas — reported that in 3 hours he counted 263 immigrants who turned themselves into the Border Patrol, including “women, small children, and unaccompanied minors”:

Trending

The Border Patrol (and Rosas) actually went out to find illegal immigrants that were lost in the night but kept finding other groups:

Rosas reported that “they always replied with an enthusiastic yes” when he asked “those who passed by us if they liked Biden”:

And the flood continues:

Still not a crisis, Nancy?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: