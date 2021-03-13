President Biden and press secretary Jen Psaki have both refused to acknowledge that what’s happening at the southern border constitutes a “crisis” (probably because it’s happening after they pretty much sent out invitations):

Reporter: “Is there a crisis on the border, sir?” President Biden: “No.” That’s a lie. pic.twitter.com/MxAxhj3B07 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 2, 2021

Psaki is asked if surge in migrants at U.S.-Mexico border is a "crisis" "Look, I don't think we need to sit here and put new labels on what we have already conveyed is challenging," she replies She also says she won't "confirm numbers" of unaccompanied migrants detained pic.twitter.com/fEw8bHTdsA — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 9, 2021

Townhall’s Julio Rosas has spent some time at the border and is finding the truth to be something the Biden administration won’t want to have widespread exposure:

On the ground in McAllen, Texas for @townhallcom to report on the immigration crisis at the southern border. Here is a gap in the border wall system that now exists because Biden’s executive order halted its completion. pic.twitter.com/QVs9BpuQJl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 11, 2021

As for a “crisis,” Rosas says that’s the case by any objective definition of the term:

Just spent three hours right on the U.S.-Mexico border and I’m still in shock at how many people illegally crossed during that time. I knew it was happening, but it’s different when you see it up close. Story to come on what I saw. I will say this is definitely a crisis. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 13, 2021

There are now more migrants in detention facilities (“cages” is what the media called them when Trump was in office) than there were during the previous administration.

Put them on buses and deliver them to the White House — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) March 13, 2021

Exactly… try living in a border town. It never ends. — EM (@Just_Lovely_) March 13, 2021

On the border, definitely a crisis.. https://t.co/CwlthuyGXz — MRA (@Mra____02295051) March 13, 2021

But of course the current administration won’t use the word “crisis”:

It’s rather a “crisis on purpose” — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) March 13, 2021

A crisis to everyone except the Biden* administration. It's exactly what they want. — Lee Baker (@ELBaker1310) March 13, 2021