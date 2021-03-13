And there it is. . .

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has re-appointed Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Intel Committee despite his “honey pot” scandal involving a Chinese spy:

Pelosi re-appoints Eric Swalwell to intel committee despite 'honey pot' scandal https://t.co/WgKx9RxYNM pic.twitter.com/GliZlT9q0t — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2021

Other Dems on the committee include:

House announced Intel Cmte members for 117th Congress. Returning Democrats appointed by Speaker Pelosi joining Chair Schiff-CA: Himes-CT, Carson-IN, Speier-CA, Quigley-IL, Swalwell-CA, Castro-TX, S.P. Maloney-NY, Demings-FL, Krishnamoorthi-IL, Welch-VT. New: Cooper-TN and Crow-CO https://t.co/uOjgcgDjeQ — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 12, 2021

GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will attempt to stop this from happening. . .

Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets. Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 12, 2021

. . .but it’s likely to fail:

Senior Dem aide: "This will be tabled instantly. This is a waste of time. Swalwell handled this situation appropriately and has been accused of no wrongdoing. Republicans should be very wary of starting something like this. Their conference is brimming with exposure." https://t.co/wnmgqIOBxw — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) March 12, 2021

Swalwell then decided it would be a good idea to get into a back-and-forth with Sen. Ted Cruz who trolled the California Dem over the news:

To be fair, he has done a lot of undercover work on Chinese communists. https://t.co/rWTjXGpaIa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 12, 2021

“To be fair,” he said before failing to address any of the substantive concerns with having someone tied to a Chinese spy sit on the Intel Committee:

To be fair, you left your constituents in a storm for an out-of-country Ritz Carlton. And Trump called your wife ugly and you sided with..Trump. So sit down. https://t.co/zBKI9o4jtr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 13, 2021

He should have just sat this one out:

Ok, but what does that have to do with you canoodling a Chinese spy and still being on the Intel committee? https://t.co/GIikFTZgdG — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) March 13, 2021

Why did you lie about the FBI exonerating your relationship with the Chinese spy Fang Fang? — e-beth (@ebeth360) March 13, 2021

When her dad doesn't trust you on prom night pic.twitter.com/lwFgTkUrJ0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2021

You swiped right on a Chinese spy. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 13, 2021

