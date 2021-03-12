Don’t look now, but Covid-19 cases in Florida are “still declining even though the more contagious B.1.1.7 was projected to be the dominant strain there by now”:

Cases are still declining in Florida even though the more contagious B.1.1.7 was projected to be the dominant strain there by now. pic.twitter.com/LHSbwKgPZa — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 12, 2021

Can we officially cancel the variant and Spring Break-superspreader porn now?

Florida's COVID paradox: Cases and deaths continue to PLUNGE despite the state's high prevalence of the UK 'super COVID' variant https://t.co/GZ2EV4eomp — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 12, 2021

Vaccines and herd immunity are probably at play here:

Yeah, since B.1.1.7 was first detected in Florida (in late December), we've gone from something like 20-25% of the US having some degree of immunity to maybe 40-50% now. And perhaps on the high end of that range in FL. So that makes a difference.https://t.co/VIH3lx658D — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 12, 2021

And the U.S. is doing a much better job than Europe:

The EU has vaccinated only 7% of its population whereas we're at 20%. It's still possible there'll be another surge here. But mostly what that would seem to imply is that it's good we're vaccinating people quickly and the EU screwed up by not doing so.https://t.co/f2MHCjdTKJ — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 12, 2021

From Bloomberg:

The U.S. hits a major vaccine milestone while Europe struggles with rollout and lockdowns. Here’s your evening briefing https://t.co/uqLGicWzYR — Bloomberg Australia (@BloombergAU) March 13, 2021

But they just won’t let it go. Even good news becomes a “warning”:

Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S. https://t.co/qBKF0oiUmO — Axios (@axios) March 13, 2021

Oh, and the UK is not included in the Europe numbers because the UK is also doing a good job getting people vaccinated:

The EU’s fight against Covid-19 is stuck in midwinter, even as spring and vaccinations spur hope of improvement in the U.S. and U.K. https://t.co/nwlGK8dPJN — cindy horswell (@chorswell) March 12, 2021

From the WSJ:

Virus infections and deaths have been falling rapidly in the U.S. and U.K. since January as inoculations take off among the elderly and other vulnerable groups. In the EU, however, new Covid-19 cases have been rising again since mid-February. U.S. infections and deaths, which were higher on a per-capita basis for most of 2020, have fallen below the bloc’s.

