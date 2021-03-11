And “there it is”. . .

The recall effort for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California has now reportedly surpassed 2 million signatures:

There it is. 2 million signatures! — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 11, 2021

They only need 1.5 million signatures but they’re worried about challenges:

JUST IN: Effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has surpassed the goal of 2 million signatures with still days ahead of deadline. Supporters say the count is now at 2,060,000 signatures, enough to offset potential 25% rejection rate of verified signatures. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 11, 2021

According to reports, a third-party vendor has already verified over 1.8 million signatures:

Needing about 1.5 million verified signatures, the group says 1,871,573 signatures have been pre verified internally through an outside third party vendor. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 11, 2021

TICK-TOCK, governor:

California's economy

*before COVID: worst poverty

*during COVID: worst lockdowns California's schools

*before COVID: worst achievement gaps

*during COVID: worst closures California's leadership

*before COVID: worst government

*during COVID: worst governor — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 10, 2021

Gov. Newsom has attempted to avoid talking about it, but that’s about to change:

The narrative Newsom must overcome to survive a recall: "They described a Democratic governor who destroyed livelihoods with his COVID-19 lockdown policies. They see him as someone in it for himself, someone who doesn’t care about ordinary people." https://t.co/zf51n0jzVI — Lara Korte (@lara_korte) March 11, 2021

Now, can the GOP in California actually take advantage of this?

A campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom offers California Republicans their best chance in a generation to retake the blue-state governorship. First, they have to get their own house in order. https://t.co/7dOKDtb1R8 — POLITICO California (@politicoca) March 11, 2021

All eye on Ric Grenell:

Grenell: Newsom recall effort not about politics, it's about 'watching California slip to last place' https://t.co/oH7huyyJVO #FoxNews — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 11, 2021

***