The recall effort for Gov. Gavin Newsom in California has now reportedly surpassed 2 million signatures:
There it is. 2 million signatures!
— Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 11, 2021
They only need 1.5 million signatures but they’re worried about challenges:
JUST IN: Effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom has surpassed the goal of 2 million signatures with still days ahead of deadline.
Supporters say the count is now at 2,060,000 signatures, enough to offset potential 25% rejection rate of verified signatures.
— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 11, 2021
According to reports, a third-party vendor has already verified over 1.8 million signatures:
Needing about 1.5 million verified signatures, the group says 1,871,573 signatures have been pre verified internally through an outside third party vendor.
— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 11, 2021
TICK-TOCK, governor:
California's economy
*before COVID: worst poverty
*during COVID: worst lockdowns
California's schools
*before COVID: worst achievement gaps
*during COVID: worst closures
California's leadership
*before COVID: worst government
*during COVID: worst governor
— Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 10, 2021
Gov. Newsom has attempted to avoid talking about it, but that’s about to change:
The narrative Newsom must overcome to survive a recall:
"They described a Democratic governor who destroyed livelihoods with his COVID-19 lockdown policies. They see him as someone in it for himself, someone who doesn’t care about ordinary people." https://t.co/zf51n0jzVI
— Lara Korte (@lara_korte) March 11, 2021
Now, can the GOP in California actually take advantage of this?
A campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom offers California Republicans their best chance in a generation to retake the blue-state governorship.
First, they have to get their own house in order. https://t.co/7dOKDtb1R8
— POLITICO California (@politicoca) March 11, 2021
All eye on Ric Grenell:
Grenell: Newsom recall effort not about politics, it's about 'watching California slip to last place' https://t.co/oH7huyyJVO #FoxNews
— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 11, 2021
