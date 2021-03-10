Is this important? It looks important.

Researchers behind a study on Covid-19 and schools have an op-ed out in USA Today saying the “CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools” and “It should loosen the rules now. Keeping schools closed or even partially closed, based on what we know now, is harming children”:

They called the CDC’s school reopening guidance a “misinterpretation of science and harmful policy”:

And they want the CDC to “follow the science”:

Goodbye “6-foot” social distancing!

So, when will the experts respond to this?

If only the media could take a break from Harry and Meghan coverage for a second, maybe they’d notice:

It’s time to open every school in America:

It IS “enraging”:

Senators Rand Paul and Marco Rubio both shared the article so maybe — we hope — Congress will investigate what’s going on:

