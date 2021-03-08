Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire after he appeared to threaten state lawmakers with the release of non-public allegations of corruptions under investigation by the state’s Joint Committee on Public Ethics (JCOPE):

Wow, Cuomo on @Biaggi4NY calling for his resignation, says in a sort-of hypothetical threat: ~"Let's release all the allegations JCOPE has against senate members and put them out in the public arena and then decide publicly if those senators should resign… That's absurd" — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) March 7, 2021

He’s trying to say that the public allegations made against him are the same as everything that the JCOPE is investigating or has investigated regarding state lawmakers:

He's also trying to muddy the waters by mentioning that JCOPE handles allegations against legislators in secret until something is proven or not, & repeatedly raising notion of whether people want all those allegations public. — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) March 7, 2021

Cuomo himself has called for the resignation of state officials before any sort of due process, which makes his call for Dems to wait until the investigation of him is complete totally hypocritical:

As Cuomo is repeatedly arguing that due process must be respected b/c it is key to democracy given he was elected by the people. He is ignoring that he's in the past skipped over due process himself to call on government officials to resign based on allegations. — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) March 7, 2021

Well, duh. Politicians like the governor due tend to play politics:

"the politicians want to play politics, that's what they do," Cuomo says about calls for his resignation, including within the Democratic Party, & he has political differences with @SenatorBiaggi, among others, who are calling on him to resign. — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) March 7, 2021

But GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik was having none of it, blasting Cuomo as the “Worst Governor in America” and calling him out for the threat to release confidential documents on his enemies:

Today the Worst Governor in America dangled knowledge of confidential govt documents to threaten elected officials calling for his resignation. There is no question that JCOPE is compromised & is merely an illegal political arm of a criminal Governor & his criminal enterprise. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2021

Cuomo is “a criminal sexual predator & a corrupt official who needs to be removed from office”:

The Worst Governor in America proves more & more each day why he has earned this title. This press briefing threatening elected officials is textbook Cuomo. He is a criminal sexual predator & a corrupt official who needs to be removed from office. Don’t let him get away with it — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2021

Stefanik also put Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on notice that she needs to answer what did she know about Cuomo’s behavior and when did she know it?

Important questions for @LtGovHochulNY by @RobAstorino👇 She should stop hiding and instead speak out as multiple criminal scandals envelop the Worst Governor in America. https://t.co/iK5rEysJRr — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 7, 2021

***