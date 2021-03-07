This tweet is going viral. Your thoughts?

It does look that Rep. Dan Crenshaw saw the tweet and he dropped this video echoing its sentiment:

Others are pointing out that it’s really the next generation that owes the $5700, not us:

Trending

But we have so much debt, will they even notice?

It’s “waaaay past our kids”:

Others are arguing the debt doesn’t even matter:

Oh, yes, all the “things” we’re funding!

We’ve covered just how wasteful so much of the bill is:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Dan Crenshaw