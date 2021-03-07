A massive block party attended by students at the University of Colorado at Boulder turned into a riot Saturday night with 4 police officers injured in the mele along with a firetruck severely damaged:
UPDATE 4: #Boulder police Chief Maris Herold says officers who were injured when crowd turned violent are in good condition https://t.co/J7YWo5Kl71 https://t.co/neYawaXfv8
— Daily Camera (@dailycamera) March 7, 2021
The local prosecutor vowed to bring charges against those responsible:
A prosecutor vowed Sunday to bring charges against anyone that can be identified who damaged property or caused injuries at a party involving hundreds of people near the University of Colorado Boulder https://t.co/ZCKGO8WILU pic.twitter.com/NP3ZDHxM5n
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 7, 2021
Authorities estimate 500-800 people in the crowd at the time cops were called in to disperse the crowd:
Headlines from that #Boulder news conference:
– There have been no arrests after last night’s violence and property damage
– Anyone who was in the area is asked to quarantine
– Police estimate there were 500-800 people in the crowd officers had to disperse
— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) March 7, 2021
Police decided not to break up the party earlier in the evening:
We did actually and based on how that went we decided to take a different approach because of safety concerns
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021
Video footage of the party:
More footage from the massive block party in #Boulder earlier today. #CUBoulder says students who attended could face sanctions, and those found guilty of assaulting law enforcement officers will be expelled. #COVID19 @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/PRciJz2qzC
— Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) March 7, 2021
And here’s what happened after things escalated:
This #CUBuffs party is AWESOME!#Boulder pic.twitter.com/PuiXKleSIm
— Western College Football Talk (@WesternCFBTalk) March 7, 2021
Goodbye, car:
Jonathan Sackheim shared video of his daughter's car being destroyed in the riots happening on the Hill tonight in #Boulder. pic.twitter.com/cu31TtsTDe
— Shay Castle (@shayshinecastle) March 7, 2021
The crowd eventually flipped the car right-side up:
College students in Boulder had a party with several hundred people in the middle of a pandemic. Boulder PD showed up to disperse the crowd and threatened to arrest people. This is what remains of a car people flipped over and destroyed #9News pic.twitter.com/221GjNNijP
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021
Oh, and there were fireworks:
And now the fireworks have begun in #Boulder pic.twitter.com/rXtrTikYgS
— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021
And here’s the aftermath:
Glass is absolutely everywhere in the street. Cars are running over empty vodka bottles and shattering them. Most people have left now after Boulder Police showed up #9News pic.twitter.com/Xy4PNzVV3N
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021
As with the Capitol riot, police will scour social media to find the people who attacked cops and damaged property:
Regarding what happened tonight on University Hill, the Boulder Department is reviewing all body worn camera footage and shared social media videos/photos to identify the individuals involved in damaging property and assaulting first responders 1/3 #Boulder pic.twitter.com/lsRvIovmy3
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021
“Detectives will review every lead we have to identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior,” Chief Maris Herold said 2/3
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021
BPD encourages anyone with information about tonight’s events to send it to detectives via our website or social media.
More information will be released when it’s available 3/3
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021
***