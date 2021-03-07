A massive block party attended by students at the University of Colorado at Boulder turned into a riot Saturday night with 4 police officers injured in the mele along with a firetruck severely damaged:

UPDATE 4: #Boulder police Chief Maris Herold says officers who were injured when crowd turned violent are in good condition https://t.co/J7YWo5Kl71 https://t.co/neYawaXfv8 — Daily Camera (@dailycamera) March 7, 2021

The local prosecutor vowed to bring charges against those responsible:

A prosecutor vowed Sunday to bring charges against anyone that can be identified who damaged property or caused injuries at a party involving hundreds of people near the University of Colorado Boulder https://t.co/ZCKGO8WILU pic.twitter.com/NP3ZDHxM5n — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 7, 2021

Authorities estimate 500-800 people in the crowd at the time cops were called in to disperse the crowd:

Headlines from that #Boulder news conference: – There have been no arrests after last night’s violence and property damage

– Anyone who was in the area is asked to quarantine

– Police estimate there were 500-800 people in the crowd officers had to disperse — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) March 7, 2021

Police decided not to break up the party earlier in the evening:

We did actually and based on how that went we decided to take a different approach because of safety concerns — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021

Video footage of the party:

More footage from the massive block party in #Boulder earlier today. #CUBoulder says students who attended could face sanctions, and those found guilty of assaulting law enforcement officers will be expelled. #COVID19 @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/PRciJz2qzC — Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) March 7, 2021

And here’s what happened after things escalated:

Goodbye, car:

Jonathan Sackheim shared video of his daughter's car being destroyed in the riots happening on the Hill tonight in #Boulder. pic.twitter.com/cu31TtsTDe — Shay Castle (@shayshinecastle) March 7, 2021

The crowd eventually flipped the car right-side up:

College students in Boulder had a party with several hundred people in the middle of a pandemic. Boulder PD showed up to disperse the crowd and threatened to arrest people. This is what remains of a car people flipped over and destroyed #9News pic.twitter.com/221GjNNijP — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021

Oh, and there were fireworks:

And now the fireworks have begun in #Boulder pic.twitter.com/rXtrTikYgS — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021

And here’s the aftermath:

Glass is absolutely everywhere in the street. Cars are running over empty vodka bottles and shattering them. Most people have left now after Boulder Police showed up #9News pic.twitter.com/Xy4PNzVV3N — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021

As with the Capitol riot, police will scour social media to find the people who attacked cops and damaged property:

Regarding what happened tonight on University Hill, the Boulder Department is reviewing all body worn camera footage and shared social media videos/photos to identify the individuals involved in damaging property and assaulting first responders 1/3 #Boulder pic.twitter.com/lsRvIovmy3 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021

“Detectives will review every lead we have to identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior,” Chief Maris Herold said 2/3 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021

BPD encourages anyone with information about tonight’s events to send it to detectives via our website or social media.

More information will be released when it’s available 3/3 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021

***