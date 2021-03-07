A massive block party attended by students at the University of Colorado at Boulder turned into a riot Saturday night with 4 police officers injured in the mele along with a firetruck severely damaged:

The local prosecutor vowed to bring charges against those responsible:

Authorities estimate 500-800 people in the crowd at the time cops were called in to disperse the crowd:

Police decided not to break up the party earlier in the evening:

Trending

Video footage of the party:

And here’s what happened after things escalated:

Goodbye, car:

The crowd eventually flipped the car right-side up:

Oh, and there were fireworks:

And here’s the aftermath:

As with the Capitol riot, police will scour social media to find the people who attacked cops and damaged property:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Boulder