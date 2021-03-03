NBC reports that a “number of migrants seeking asylum and released by Border Patrol have tested positive to Covid-19 tests in Brownsville, Texas” and that “some plan to continue their journey to other cities and states”:
Biden’s America.
“A number of migrants seeking asylum and released by Border Patrol have tested positive to Covid-19 tests in Brownsville, Texas. Some plan to continue their journey to other cities and states.”https://t.co/7qbRkmweLA
— Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) March 3, 2021
In case you were wondering, the word to describe this is “superspreader.” From Sen. Tom Cotton:
President Biden's border crisis is a superspreader event. https://t.co/IwphAnqrzn
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 3, 2021
And it’s reminiscent of what Gov. Andrew Cuomo did in NY early on in the pandemic. From Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green:
.@JoeBiden is treating America just like @andrewcuomo treated nursing homes.#ImpeachBidenhttps://t.co/2bugKOmqq0
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 3, 2021
“Who could have seen this coming?”:
Biden’s catch and release amnesty is now triggering a super spreader event at the southern border. Who could have ever seen this coming?
After Border Patrol release, asylum-seekers test positive for Covid in Brownsville, Texas | NBC Newshttps://t.co/bWihmTHhnG
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 3, 2021
For the record, the Whtie House has been asked about this scenario in the past but dodged the question:
Shoutout to @BreitbartNews' @charliespiering who pressed @PressSec about this very issue almost a month ago. Shockingly, Psaki dodged his question and it's now clear that the Biden Administration doesn't have a plan to deal with this. https://t.co/YZM6KXwdTq
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 3, 2021
And we eagerly await Dems to use this sort of inflammatory rhetoric but directed at President Biden. Releasing Covid-19 positive migrants into Texas is a “death warrant,” too, right Beto?
A death warrant for Texans.
Add them to the 44,000+ killed as he failed to confront the pandemic & botched the vaccine rollout.
And those who froze to death because he cares more about energy companies’ profits than keeping Texans alive.
Abbott is killing the people of Texas. https://t.co/2idUcqSjJT
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 2, 2021
And doesn’t this “endanger so many people, especially essential workers & the vulnerable,” AOC?
93.2% of Texans aren’t fully vaccinated.
The state just endured one disaster worsened by selfishness + denial of basic science, and now conditions are being set for another.
Repealing the mask mandate now endangers so many people, especially essential workers & the vulnerable. https://t.co/3lntlh7zxH
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2021
And don’t even get us started with what’s going on on airlines:
But those darn maskless two-year-olds on planes are gonna kill us all! https://t.co/IBNDY2PdHr
— Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 3, 2021
