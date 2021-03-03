Guys, remember this ad from GOP House candidate Kimberly Klacik?

ICYMI, here it is again:

And now for the dark side of being a longshot Republican candidate running to unseat an incumbent Dem in a heavily Dem district. . .

According to new reporting in the Washington Post and confirmation from Klacik herself, “nearly half” of the donations that came in thanks to that well-done ad were paid out in fundraising fees.

“I actually lost sleep over this,” Klacik told the Post:

Here’s how the split worked:

Klacik lost her race by more than 40 points:

According to Klacik, she wasn’t aware of the fee arrangement before making the ad and when she found out she “almost passed out”:

She “was never going to win her race” and the consultants cashed in:

Klacik did add a few tweets on the article, now calling it “misleading”:

We need to keep this in mind as we head into 2022.

***

