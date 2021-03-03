We’re learning more about Desing Foundry, the Maryland-based firm behind the “Nazi” stage at this year’s CPAC. They’re saying they “had no idea” that the stage resembled a Nazi symbol:

Exclusive: Design Foundry, a Maryland-based design firm, has taken responsibility for the design of the CPAC stage that resembled a Nazi insignia. The firm says it ‘had no idea’ that the stage resembled a Nazi symbol https://t.co/wvtNUBruLm — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 3, 2021

CPAC, however, is canceling its relationship with the company and will not use it for future events:

A CPAC spokesperson tells me it will no longer use the firm for future events. “It’s clear that the company we retained designed a stage that has become an unwelcome distraction," the spox said. https://t.co/wvtNUBruLm — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 3, 2021

A CPAC spokesperson said, “ACU and CPAC have no interest in promoting antisemitism from our stage, whether it’s what happens on the stage or the design of the stage itself”:

Ian Walters, director of communications for the ACU and CPAC, told the Forward: “ACU and CPAC have no interest in promoting antisemitism from our stage, whether it’s what happens on the stage or the design of the stage itself." https://t.co/ZbSXvx74nd — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) March 3, 2021

But there’s another wrinkle not reported by the Forward. Design Foundry, apparently, is a pro-Biden firm with many liberal employees:

1. I know Design Foundry because they handle design for many events in DC for companies like MSNBC & Target. They oversaw the design for the Biden Cancer Summit in 2018. The owner, Annie, is very liberal and was so excited for Biden’s victory. Great work conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/XF51I7WkiG — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

Good job, all around. The woke mob ended up hurting a liberal company and CPAC, whose last conference was titled “Uncancel America,” will no longer work with the company because of the fake outrage:

2. Also worth noting that many of her employees are liberal So many of you decided to go after something without any reporting or knowledge about who was responsible for the design And before you ding her for working for CPAC, you try having an events business during a pandemic — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

The people hurt are the workers, of course:

3. An event design company thats coming up with a stage design does nothing to help CPAC or elevate its status in any way. What it does do is keep people in the event business employed during a pandemic which has destroyed businesses and jobs. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

Over to you, woke mob. Time to apologize:

4. And none of you will admit you got it wrong or apologize because in your minds it means you’re caving into Trump. Now an event company, which is a liberal owned and run small business, is associated with a horrific allegation that is based on conspiracies and no evidence. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

