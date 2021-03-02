What’s the science behind this? As we told you, there was no Covid-19 spike in Tampa after thousands gathered maskless to celebrate the Super Bowl. Why can’t people be outside to look at trees?

Anyway, your government in action to keep you safe. . .or something:

Regarding cherry blossoms this year, @NationalMallNPS is telling people NOT to visit the Tidal Basin at peak bloom this year and is deciding whether to offer very limited in-person viewing opportunities or close off the area entirely. More info here: https://t.co/sRcD0fAGaV — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) March 2, 2021

This is science denial:

Want to do something interesting and outdoors after a difficult winter? No such luck. https://t.co/FjTjn5oNg1 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 2, 2021

We’d love to see how the feds are justifying this:

"I’ve been tracking every report I can find for the past year, and have yet to find a confirmed super-spreading event that occurred solely outdoors." https://t.co/E5kd46fFOj https://t.co/1bgmmxCwx9 — Suderman (@petersuderman) March 2, 2021

NOPE!

Ah so no lessons learned from a year of studying the virus, good times. https://t.co/stsDEMaKyt — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 2, 2021

