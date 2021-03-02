Um, WTF happened to Mitt Romney?

Sen @MittRomney has a black eye and stitches, says he took a fall while visiting his son in Boston, “I took a fall, knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.” Joked: “I went to CPAC, that was a problem…” pic.twitter.com/6P1QWrjr9O — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 1, 2021

So, the fall was so bad that he knocked himself unconscious and a visit to the doctor for stitches, but he won’t tell reporters what happened?

Mitt Romney, who had bruised eyes and wounds on his lips, told us: “I took a fall” while visiting his grandkids in Boston this weekend. He said he was knocked “unconscious but I’m doing better.” He said he was taken to the hospital and “had a lot of stitches.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 1, 2021

Or, he could not joke about it and tell us what really happened?

Romney wouldn’t say what he was doing when he fell but he joked: “Oh my goodness. I went to CPAC. That was a problem.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 1, 2021

LOL. It’s a pattern with U.S. politicians?

You know what…this is nuts. Mitt Romney has a black eye. Remember other leaders with injuries to their eyes too. What the hell? Who ordered the code red? https://t.co/d2Z5OvDvNs pic.twitter.com/uEpl2u7g96 — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) March 2, 2021

***