Rep. Kathleen Rice from Long Island called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign:
The time has come. The Governor must resign. https://t.co/GjcvuNfpfQ
— Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) March 2, 2021
This makes her the first member of New York’s congressional delegation to do so:
…and there's the first member of the NY congressional delegation to call for him to resign >https://t.co/Q5AaulCUd4
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 2, 2021
She’s a former prosecutor and, we assume, now a *former* Cuomo ally:
Prominent NY Democratic congresswoman, a former prosecutor who is a onetime Cuomo ally, calls on him to resign over sexual harassment allegations. https://t.co/LurNQML3AE
— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 2, 2021
At one point, she was seen as Cuomo’s chosen successor as governor:
A member of NY's Democratic House delegation, once Cuomo's choice to succeed him as N.Y. AG https://t.co/sHHP2IgT0R
— Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) March 2, 2021
If you recall, Rice called for Al Franken’s resignation even before Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand did:
It's been long forgotten but Kathleen Rice called for Al Franken to resign days before Gillibrand did (Gillibrand was the first Senate Democrat) in 2017 https://t.co/kcVgAAqx0A
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 2, 2021
The dominoes are beginning to fall. . .
https://t.co/lWmGKx61co pic.twitter.com/bvxxtyKNOi
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) March 2, 2021
***