Rep. Kathleen Rice from Long Island called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign:

This makes her the first member of New York’s congressional delegation to do so:

She’s a former prosecutor and, we assume, now a *former* Cuomo ally:

At one point, she was seen as Cuomo’s chosen successor as governor:

If you recall, Rice called for Al Franken’s resignation even before Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand did:

The dominoes are beginning to fall. . .

***

