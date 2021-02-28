Former President Trump received only 55% of the votes in the CPAC straw poll for the 2024 election:

And only 68% of those polled want him to run again:

In a poll without Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads at 43% with ND Gov. Kristi Noem at 11% and Donald Trump Jr. at 8%:

Trending

Pollster Jim McLaughlin is spinning this as good news for the former president:

The poll did give Trump a 97% approval rating:

Yes, this is something to keep an eye on:

The poll also found that “election integrity” was the most important issue:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trump