Former President Trump received only 55% of the votes in the CPAC straw poll for the 2024 election:

#CPAC2021 straw poll reveals Donald Trump is the preferred choice of 55% for president in #Election2024, announces @JMcLaughlinSTK. pic.twitter.com/8ibGJKWN9O — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 28, 2021

And only 68% of those polled want him to run again:

!!!! 68 percent of #CPAC2021 respondents said Trump should run again in 2024. BUT other 32 percent said No or no opinion — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) February 28, 2021

In a poll without Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads at 43% with ND Gov. Kristi Noem at 11% and Donald Trump Jr. at 8%:

The #CPAC straw poll: 68% want Trump to run again in 2024. In a poll including Trump, he gets 55% support for 2024 with Ron DeSantis second at 21%. Without Trump? DeSantis gets 43% of the vote, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 11%. Trump Jr. gets 8% — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) February 28, 2021

Pollster Jim McLaughlin is spinning this as good news for the former president:

Jim McLaughlin is portraying this unscientific straw poll of cpac attendees as unalloyed good news for Trump a few minutes before Trump takes the stage. But less than 2/3 of those polled at this devoted crowd say they want him to be the nominee again. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 28, 2021

The poll did give Trump a 97% approval rating:

Job approval rating for @POTUS45 in the #CPAC2021 straw poll is 97%. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 28, 2021

Yes, this is something to keep an eye on:

The delta between this and the 97% overall approval for his performance as President among CPAC attendees is eyebrow raising https://t.co/CJrRnabXi5 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 28, 2021

The poll also found that “election integrity” was the most important issue:

Election Integrity was the issue a majority of CPAC attendees said was most important to them in a straw poll, followed by Constitutional Rights and Immigration.#CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/oxZMmXFbxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

