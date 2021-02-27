LOL. Is there a single Republican who thinks the future of the GOP is really a battle between Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida?

In Hogan v. DeSantis, a battle for the future of the GOP.https://t.co/3YhiYXr0tj — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) February 26, 2021

You don’t even have to hate Gov. Hogan to know this is bunk:

I’m not a Hogan hater. I’ve quite liked him in the past. But which state is a magnet? The U-Haul metric is useful— $800-1K to move from FL to MD. $2500-$3K to go from MD to FL. That is and should be a *large* part of the battle. https://t.co/BqkdcssKtH — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 26, 2021

Can Nazaryan point us to someone who actually thinks this, please?

I honestly don't know anyone who believes this match-up is a "battle," much less one "for the future of the GOP." https://t.co/RLvhWW3GzB — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) February 26, 2021

It’s “laughable”:

I'm not going to dump on Hogan because he's the only kind of Republican who could get elected in Maryland (like Gov. Baker in Mass. or Sen. Collins in Maine), and I'm for a big tent. But the idea that he represents a possible future for the GOP is laughable. https://t.co/mtg4iAVzQG — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) February 26, 2021

It would be a wipeout if they two ever did go head-to-head:

if it was desantis vs. hogan one-on-one in the GOP primary, my guess is desantis would easily have a floor at 3/4 of the vote https://t.co/6EuUKlzgog — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 26, 2021

It would be like Alabama vs. an FCS school:

"In North Dakota State vs Alabama, a battle for the college football championship." https://t.co/Bxk9Y71p6t — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) February 26, 2021

Note: There is some history here between Nazaryan and Gov. DeSantis:

You have to admire the skill with which this dishonest hack turns his personal grudge against Ron DeSantis into a one-man circle jerk for Larry Hogan while lying about what's going on in the Republican Party. Hogan represents no faction of the GOP. This battle doesn't exist. https://t.co/9n1gtSz3IL — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 26, 2021

Links here on some of his past attacks on the Florida Republican:

"Those of us who tried to do our jobs responsibly" "Us"? Check out Nazaryan's history of dishonesty about Ron DeSantis if you believe that:https://t.co/2OQ4tHECN2https://t.co/lP2PTD3zLOhttps://t.co/NILM9tkq9Q pic.twitter.com/NTo5SjIOZI — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 11, 2021

And:

Nazaryan has essentially been Rebekah Jones’ stenographer. pic.twitter.com/otLvnEFUEC — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 26, 2021

Now that vaccines are getting rolled out, Gov. DeSantis should actually increase his lead:

DESPITE ALL EVIDENCE, Alex Nazaryan is trying to will “Ron DeSantis has handled COVID poorly” into existence. Look at the victory lap he tried to take on December 22, 2020. Time for a follow-up @alexnazaryan pic.twitter.com/MtuvSQW6QJ — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) February 26, 2021

Is Maryland vaccinating ALL at-risk adults yet? Because that’s about to happen in Florida:

More expansive than Jackson hospital program. Lower BMI marker for obesity cut off (25 vs 40)and diabetes qualifies… Broward Health offering COVID vaccine to at-risk 18-year-olds and up. Slots filled up

Via ⁦@devoun_cetoute⁩https://t.co/yC52MRQuNi — Ben Conarck (@conarck) February 26, 2021

***