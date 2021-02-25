China is now denying a report that it forced U.S. diplomats to undergo anal swab Covid-19 tests on personnel stationed inside the country:

Now China has denied that it *required* US personnel *stationed in China* to take the test. Updating our story. — Alan Wong (@alanwongw) February 25, 2021

Earlier they had said the diplomats were given the tests in error:

NEW: China told the US that the anal COVID-19 testing given to American diplomats was "an error" and will exempt them from the practice after Washington complained @VICEWorldNews @violazhouyi https://t.co/pHlCFF1YDv — Alan Wong (@alanwongw) February 25, 2021

So, they’re arguing the anal tests were voluntary?

An easy mistake to make https://t.co/xAEhuqC9gh — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) February 25, 2021

Apparently, there’s been some negotiating over the tests for “a while”:

US officials have asked China to not subject staff to Covid-19 anal swab tests to their diplomats. A US diplomatic source tells @David_Culver US representatives in China have been “negotiating with the Chinese for a while” to avoid their staff being subjected to such tests. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) February 25, 2021

You just can’t make this up:

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the MFA when we learned that some staff were subject to it," said a @StateDept spokesperson of the COVID-19 anal swab tests. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) February 25, 2021

Score one for China:

If you wanted to soften people psychologically, this would be a great way to do it. https://t.co/2Ii1CIDCLu — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) February 25, 2021

