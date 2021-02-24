The Biden administration will reportedly reopen a facility in Homestead, Fla. for migrant children that was much criticized during the Trump administration, which has some Dem and activist groups asking questions:

If you recall, this facility was specifically referred to as a concentration camp by Elizabeth Warren and others during the Dem primaries:

Sen. Kamala Harris visited the facility herself back in 2019, saying “families belong together”:

And “They do not deserve to be treated like criminals”:

She even brought it up at the debate!

As did every other Dem running at the time:

She vowed to “end all for-profit detention centers” even:

The far-left Families Belong Together is not happy with the reopening of the facility, tweeting that the “broken promises of the Biden administration are piling up”:

But it has a new name, so that makes it ok?

