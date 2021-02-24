Rep. Eric Swalwell called out those opposing the nomination of Neera Tanden as OMB director, saying he can’t tell “little girls of South Asian descent that they’ll have the same opportunities in life as white men”:

I represent one of the largest Indian-American districts in U.S. How do I look at what’s happening to @neeratanden and tell little girls of South Asian descent that they’ll have the same opportunities in life as white men? The answer: I can’t. And that’s a shame. https://t.co/EaZ4bhXR3I — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 24, 2021

Well, for starters, he can tell them about how America elected VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS:

You tell them that the literal Vice President is Indian-American, and that they, like everyone else, have the privilege of living in a meritocracy where professional Twitter trolls with no budget experience cannot run the national's budget. https://t.co/lGloPDs80B — Tiana Approve AstraZeneca (@TianaTheFirst) February 24, 2021

This didn’t keep him from challenging then Sen. Harris for the nomination, by the way. Why did he think a white man was better for the job of president?

The VP is a South Asian woman…. https://t.co/hgUvI56xOB — Ryan Marta (@marta_ryan) February 24, 2021

He’s canceled Kamala Harris:

Question: How did he explain Fang Fang to his family?

How do you look at your family and explain Fang Fang? https://t.co/0WZwhq5TSr — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 24, 2021

And it’s not like Tanden was going to sail right through anyway:

this is bizarre–Tanden has problems because she publicly alienated all the people who might help her out on this one https://t.co/rGCCC4daiF — potato doritos (@postposting1) February 24, 2021

Flashback: Did he he worry about these little girls when trashing Nikki Haley?

You may want to tell them that you accused @NikkiHaley, the first Indian American UN Ambassador, of being lazy. https://t.co/2jpfD0DvLx pic.twitter.com/tKbybVrVHP — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) February 24, 2021

Of course not!

