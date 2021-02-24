California mom Crystal Jackson, known as Mrs. Poindexter online, says her 3 kids were expelled from a Sacramento Catholic school after parents at the school outed her photos from Instagram and OnlyFans to administrators:

California OnlyFans mom Crystal Jackson says her kids were expelled from school https://t.co/FihDP8FiXW pic.twitter.com/tTJtuY68PH — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2021

The “Karens” are at it again:

A Group of Karens Find a Mom's OnlyFans Account and Get Her Kids Expelled from Catholic School https://t.co/NZyt9eQpYI pic.twitter.com/yOAgOJxgZI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 23, 2021

According to the report, she makes $150,000 per month selling her photos, videos, etc. through OnlyFans:

Known online as "Mrs. Poindexter", Crystal Jackson, is making up to $150,000 per month through subscriptions. $150,000/month! Put your kids in to public school lady, then send them to whatever college you want. – Fisher https://t.co/9GMdM0HaaS — 107-3 The Eagle (@1073TheEagle) February 24, 2021

She called the photos “pretty tame” and said she started posting them after “experiencing marital problems with her husband”:

Crystal Jackson was experiencing marital problems with her husband when she decided to join @OnlyFans. Now, the mom of 3 makes $150K per month — but says her "pretty tame" photos have led to her sons' Catholic school expulsion. More on her story here:https://t.co/vK0N6DwSFI — Joelle Goldstein (@joelleg0ldstein) February 24, 2021

And her kids are now reportedly “devastated”:

Crystal Jackson says her boys are devastated, and now, some parents are saying the kids shouldn’t be punished for their parents’ decision. https://t.co/SnyUL1Zycv — WHSVnews (@WHSVnews) February 23, 2021

LOL. Yes, the dads at the school need to be asked this question:

When the DAD from #SacredHeartParishSchool just “stumbled” on her page. No consequences for him, huh? This article should be about him being a creepy Dad, but no. #sexism #catholicism #crystaljackson https://t.co/33pqvlWy0V — Frances (@behold_the_days) February 24, 2021

***