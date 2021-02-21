A few weeks ago, we told you how there were concerns over a World Health Organization report floating a new theory that Covid-19 didn’t originate in Wuhan, China but was instead imported to the market on contaminated frozen food:

Yeah, we didn’t buy it either. From former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb:

But what’s interesting is that Jake Sullivan, the *current* National Security Advisor, also questioned China’s honesty, saying on “Face the Nation” this morning that China held back data for the WHO report:

“.  . . we do not believe that China has made available sufficient original data”:

As for the State Department report released in the final days of the Trump administration that said there were sick researchers at the Wuhan Institue of Virology *before* the outbreak, he dodged but, importantly, did not dispute the findings:

Earlier in the broadcast, former Trump-administration Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger said that the evidence still points to a lab accident compared to a natural outbreak:

We know they were experimenting on coronavirus when these researchers go sick, at least according to the State Department report:

Pottinger made clear that he’s not talking about a man-made virus:

Yes, we need a “real investigation” and, at the very least, the Biden administration isn’t buying the WHO report so that’s good news:

Over to you, Joe. Time to make China “step up”:

