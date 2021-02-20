Don’t look now, but the proverbial dam appears to be breaking in New York and a wall of water is headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted on Friday, “my text messages, my DMs, and my inbox are flooded” with stories on Gov. Cuomo past bad behavior:

I kid you not….my text messages, my DMs, and my inbox are flooded with cuomo stories. So many people have been bullied, mistreated, or intimidated by him. — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) February 19, 2021

NY State Senator Alessandra Biaggi also said she’s seeing the “same” thing:

We are not going to let Cuomo lie about what happened in nursing homes. Cuomo has lied repeatedly to NY'ers. Cuomo saying he is going to "take us on" sounds like another threat. He cannot help himself. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 19, 2021

Note, these two women were already targeted by Gov. Cuomo’s staff in the past:

.@NYGovCuomo didn’t apologize when his top aide called us “fucking idiots” bc Cuomo encourages this behavior. Most of our colleagues & leaders in government never said a word to condemn @RichAzzopardi. I won’t let that happen to Ron Kim — Cuomo’s behavior is toxic, full stop. https://t.co/vGKTm7DCVK — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) February 19, 2021

As for the ongoing investigation by the state legislature, Communications Director for New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tweeted on Friday that Gov. Cuomo’s administration is not telling the truth about the “delay” in getting lawmakers data on nursing home deaths:

Again – the Governor's office reached out to staff and said they needed more time to supply information requested by the members. They were not asking for permission and it wasn't a negotiation. It was merely a heads up. https://t.co/6CQD9YUb5C — Mike Whyland (@mwhyland) February 19, 2021

They simply said that it would not be ready by the time the Chair and the members requested it. Other than what was in the news, the Speaker had no knowledge of an official DOJ inquiry. — Mike Whyland (@mwhyland) February 19, 2021

