Here he goes again. . .

This has been debunked — repeatedly — but that didn’t stop President Joe Biden from once again claiming that the Trump administration “had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country” and that they “failed to order enough vaccines”:

In short, “Um, no”:

The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler linked to his previous fact check on this that gave President Biden 2 Pinnochios:

As a matter of fact, the Trump plan was already beating his “own goal of a million a day before he came into office”:

And “he knows this is s lie”:

Or, as CNN would call it, this is the new “big lie”:

Exit question: Will the media even care?

We know the answer to that one.

***

