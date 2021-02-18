And there it is. . .

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI are investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his coronavirus task force with a focus on the handling of nursing homes:

Well, it’s about time. NY Assemblyman Ron Kim, who lost an uncle to a likely case of Covid-19 in a nursing home, went public yesterday and accused the governor of threatening his career if he didn’t back off his criticism:

From CNN:

Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said. Cuomo proceeded to tell the assemblyman that “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me,” according to Kim.

Kim followed up on “Morning Joe” this morning, saying Cuomo “berated” him for 10 minutes:

Trending

The news from Kim left Janice Dean “sick to [her] stomach”:

And she wants the governor to take his own advice and RESIGN, and if he refuses, IMPEACHMENT:

Guys, we think Gov. Cuomo might be in a little bit of trouble:

And he’s going to need a new nickname:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomo