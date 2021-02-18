And there it is. . .

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI are investigating Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his coronavirus task force with a focus on the handling of nursing homes:

The FBI and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are investigating Gov. Cuomo's coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the coronavirus pandemic, two sources familiar with the matter told @ABC. https://t.co/Y68UYQukWQ — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2021

Well, it’s about time. NY Assemblyman Ron Kim, who lost an uncle to a likely case of Covid-19 in a nursing home, went public yesterday and accused the governor of threatening his career if he didn’t back off his criticism:

"Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said." https://t.co/hfxb0AmbTx — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) February 17, 2021

From CNN:

Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said. Cuomo proceeded to tell the assemblyman that “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me,” according to Kim.

Kim followed up on “Morning Joe” this morning, saying Cuomo “berated” him for 10 minutes:

NY Assemblyman Ron Kim says on @Morning_Joe that when Gov. Cuomo called him he was with his family. “For 10 minutes, he berated me, he yelled at me, he told me that my career would be over…” — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 18, 2021

The news from Kim left Janice Dean “sick to [her] stomach”:

I’ve never been more sick to my stomach. I knew @NYGovCuomo was a bully. Now I know he’s truly an awful human being. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 17, 2021

And she wants the governor to take his own advice and RESIGN, and if he refuses, IMPEACHMENT:

I call on @NYGovCuomo to resign. If he refuses, I call for impeachment. https://t.co/sgZHXKGwnD — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 17, 2021

Guys, we think Gov. Cuomo might be in a little bit of trouble:

This confirms my reporting in December: “The Cuomo administration had not been cooperative with prosecutors, especially in the early stages of the probe, and for months had not produced documents and other data the Justice Department had requested.” https://t.co/GssGMEYWdN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 18, 2021

And he’s going to need a new nickname:

Someone recently told me that @NYGovCuomo is referred to in Albany as the "Terminator" meaning he can't be destroyed. Well, I think he's on his way to "Hasta la vista, baby…" — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 17, 2021

***