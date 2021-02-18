Edward Russell, formerly the senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, reports that a source at United Airlines confirmed to him that Sen. Ted Cruz was supposed to fly back to Houston on Saturday but instead cut the trip short and will arrive today.

So, someone at United is sharing the personal travel itineraries of U.S. Senators? Isn’t that, you know, a major security breach?

Has an airline ever released this sort of information before?

This isn’t “per United,” though. Hopefully, the airline investigates who accessed his travel itinerary:

It should take United about 30 seconds to find everyone who looked at Sen. Cruz’s account, right?

But this does put Sen. Cruz in somewhat of a bind if he says he was just dropping off his family in Cancun or something along those lines:

