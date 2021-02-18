Edward Russell, formerly the senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, reports that a source at United Airlines confirmed to him that Sen. Ted Cruz was supposed to fly back to Houston on Saturday but instead cut the trip short and will arrive today.

So, someone at United is sharing the personal travel itineraries of U.S. Senators? Isn’t that, you know, a major security breach?

Spoke to a source at United Airlines, Senator Ted Cruz rebooked his flight back to Houston from Cancun for this afternoon at around 6 a.m. today (Thursday). He was originally scheduled to return on Saturday.https://t.co/QV9xgibIQ9 — Edward Russell (@ByERussell) February 18, 2021

Has an airline ever released this sort of information before?

1) Ned has a great source here, because it's rare for airlines to divulge that kind of info about a passenger. 2) Ned is a great reporter so I trust this 100% https://t.co/1gh1VCJQNI — Ethan Klapper (@ethanklapper) February 18, 2021

This isn’t “per United,” though. Hopefully, the airline investigates who accessed his travel itinerary:

Looks like, per United, he rebooked his flight at 6a today:https://t.co/r2Hnj02HSj — Jonathan Kealing (@JKealing) February 18, 2021

It should take United about 30 seconds to find everyone who looked at Sen. Cruz’s account, right?

man, even anonymous employees at United don't like Ted Cruz … who said earlier he always planned to come back today. https://t.co/3qeKpYwIZo — Victoria McGrane, MSc. (@vgmac) February 18, 2021

But this does put Sen. Cruz in somewhat of a bind if he says he was just dropping off his family in Cancun or something along those lines:

This puts a wrinkle in the inevitable “I was just dropping off my family and always planned to come straight back” defense https://t.co/ucH8r6oOvb — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 18, 2021

