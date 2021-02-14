The home of Trump attorney Mike van der Veen was vandalized over the weekend with someone spray-painting “TRAITOR” in red letters at the end of his driveway:

Photo:

He also said he’s “had nearly 100 death threats” since representing the president in his Senate trial:

And Jenna Ellis tweeted that she’s still getting threats over her post-election representation of the former president:

Stay classy, Dems:

