The home of Trump attorney Mike van der Veen was vandalized over the weekend with someone spray-painting “TRAITOR” in red letters at the end of his driveway:

From colleague Sally Persons. Fox confirms driveway of home of Trump atty Mike van der Veen was bvandalized. The word "traitor" was spray painted in red with an arrow pointed at the house — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 13, 2021

Photo:

Someone vandalized Mike van der Veen's home in suburban Philly – spray painted "TRAITOR" on his driveway.

Via @jeremyrroebuck and photo from Tyger Williams:https://t.co/jQSTkCTyJk pic.twitter.com/DtYvpPyjvu — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) February 13, 2021

He also said he’s “had nearly 100 death threats” since representing the president in his Senate trial:

#NEW Trump’s impeachment lawyer van der Veen ‘I’ve had nearly 100 death threats’ His home was also graffitied… Let's see how harsh CNN, MSNBC & other media report on this…https://t.co/LrVmIsPQk9 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 14, 2021

And Jenna Ellis tweeted that she’s still getting threats over her post-election representation of the former president:

Van der Veen visibly upset in an interview with @GriffJenkins, revealing his home and family under attack because of his professional defense of Trump. Trump lawyers, including myself, continue to experience threats, attacks, and hate just because of our work. Unconscionable. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 13, 2021

Stay classy, Dems:

PEOPLE!!! STOP IT!!!! Home of Trump attorney Michael van der Veen vandalized https://t.co/HvK8sOa7bZ #FoxNews — Ashleigh Banfield (@TVAshleigh) February 15, 2021

***