CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci are under fire after backpedaling on past statements that opening schools can be done safely right now.

First up is CDC Dir. Walensky who now says “we need a lot more resources in order to get the schools safe”:

She’s talking about ventilation systems not just to prevent Covid but for ailments like asthma and exposure to mold as well:

And Dr. Fauci said this morning that “schools need more resources” before opening safely:

Watch:

What happened to “follow the science”? Because this is “obey the unions”:

Every governor in America should send their staffs to Florida and find out what Gov. DeSantis is doing correctly because the schools are open in the Sunshine State AND the spread is being managed:

EVERY parent with a kid still stuck with remote learning should be “dispirited” after this flip-flop:

And it’s a “disaster for Fauci’s credibility”:

Oh, we’ve noticed:

Why ask Dr. Fauci this question when it’s the teacher unions in charge?

Over to you, press corps. Will the White House be challenged over this?

