CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci are under fire after backpedaling on past statements that opening schools can be done safely right now.

First up is CDC Dir. Walensky who now says “we need a lot more resources in order to get the schools safe”:

CDC head: "I think we need a lot more resources in order to get the schools safe" https://t.co/mflph8tWzj pic.twitter.com/VHqk4MlfAZ — The Hill (@thehill) February 14, 2021

She’s talking about ventilation systems not just to prevent Covid but for ailments like asthma and exposure to mold as well:

And Dr. Fauci said this morning that “schools need more resources” before opening safely:

Fauci: Stimulus bill needs to be passed for schools to reopen https://t.co/XQPz5UwRYO pic.twitter.com/OoBC0K5xB8 — The Hill (@thehill) February 14, 2021

Watch:

Dr. Fauci tells @gstephanopoulos "schools need more resources" to combat COVID-19 effectively, adding "it can be done." "Obviously it's not a perfect situation, but it's really important to get the children back to school in the safest way possible." https://t.co/AsaBejuXu6 pic.twitter.com/INndliCji3 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 14, 2021

What happened to “follow the science”? Because this is “obey the unions”:

CDC Director 2 weeks ago: schools are safe! Let’s get kids back in! CDC Director after a White House/ teachers union scolding ⬇️ https://t.co/OhSY5NugfM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 14, 2021

Every governor in America should send their staffs to Florida and find out what Gov. DeSantis is doing correctly because the schools are open in the Sunshine State AND the spread is being managed:

Since a lot of ppl are reading this, lemme be clear: COVID-19 is real and dangerous, but the CDC itself, only a few days ago (& based on data), said schools cld be reopened w real & rigorous precautions (masking, distance, etc). And plenty of schools have done just this. (ctd) — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 14, 2021

To now tie reopening to funding for broader, longstanding issues – issues unrelated to the immediate, urgent need to reopen & that have not stopped many other schools from reopening safely – is a big problem (assuming, of course, that's what they're doing). — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 14, 2021

Happy to see a clarification that shows this was just poorly written or worded. Otherwise, it's bad, bad, bad. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) February 14, 2021

EVERY parent with a kid still stuck with remote learning should be “dispirited” after this flip-flop:

Tapper: "I feel a little dispirited after this conversation b/c I had high hopes that schools would resume in-person learning so many scientists & health officials including you & Dr. Fauci have been talking about 'the science supports opening the schools as much as possible' pic.twitter.com/hj8cIb1azK — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 14, 2021

And it’s a “disaster for Fauci’s credibility”:

A disaster for Fauci's credibility. He's been calling for schools to reopen for months, noting that spread among children is minimal Now he's saying they can't open until Biden's uber-political stimulus bill passes? Science changes based on what's on the Senate floor? pic.twitter.com/hTkNm3sbwP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 14, 2021

Oh, we’ve noticed:

For those w/ an attention span as short as the major media’s, Fauci’s now flip-flopped on every major Covid issue (and flip-flopped-flipped on two issues) https://t.co/jw3mMHsZmZ https://t.co/PUfUmodwr8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2021

Why ask Dr. Fauci this question when it’s the teacher unions in charge?

Given the tens of billions already sent to schools that remain unspent, I'd like Anthony Fauci to spell out exactly the dollar amount he thinks is necessary to reopen schools, and why. https://t.co/EcYjsDpamO — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 14, 2021

Over to you, press corps. Will the White House be challenged over this?

Fauci has been saying schools could open safely. Now he says we need Biden's stimulus package. Someone should ask him whether the White House encouraged him to lobby for the stimulus package. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 14, 2021

