A massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles, including semi-trucks, occurred on I-35 West in Fort Worth this morning with at least 5 people reported dead so far and an unknown number of people injured:

New details on the awful accident on I-35W in Fort Worth this morning:

Police say “75 to 100 vehicles” involved.

5 deaths confirmed.

Unknown injury total.

There’s a family reunification center at Riverside Community Center at 3700 E Belknap St.

There's a family reunification center at Riverside Community Center at 3700 E Belknap St.

Photos from the scene show just how horrific it was:

MedStar just provided this picture from closer to the scene. A spokesperson says the number of patients is growing by the minute, right now 20-30, some in critical condition. At least 50 vehicles involved. Some are wedged under other vehicles.

Videos are being shared to Twitter of the pile-up in progress (language and content warning):

Wreckers lined up for the massive pileup crash on I-35 in Ft. Worth

