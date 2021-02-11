A massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles, including semi-trucks, occurred on I-35 West in Fort Worth this morning with at least 5 people reported dead so far and an unknown number of people injured:

Photos from the scene show just how horrific it was:

Videos are being shared to Twitter of the pile-up in progress (language and content warning):

Prayers up to everyone involved:

***

