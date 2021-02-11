A massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles, including semi-trucks, occurred on I-35 West in Fort Worth this morning with at least 5 people reported dead so far and an unknown number of people injured:
New details on the awful accident on I-35W in Fort Worth this morning:
Police say “75 to 100 vehicles” involved.
5 deaths confirmed.
Unknown injury total.
There’s a family reunification center at Riverside Community Center at 3700 E Belknap St.
(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/jKPo6ExGvR
— William Joy (@WilliamJoy) February 11, 2021
Photos from the scene show just how horrific it was:
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 11, 2021
MedStar just provided this picture from closer to the scene. A spokesperson says the number of patients is growing by the minute, right now 20-30, some in critical condition. At least 50 vehicles involved. Some are wedged under other vehicles. @WFAA pic.twitter.com/jpxAlAwLup
— Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) February 11, 2021
Videos are being shared to Twitter of the pile-up in progress (language and content warning):
I-35 this morning😳 pic.twitter.com/9LY5UUQQaO
— Angel (@AngelOsorio222) February 11, 2021
— jonathan ✭ (@_JohnnyCisneros) February 11, 2021
It was terrifying 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Fqts4XRrC2
— Vanny🦋 (@pvxnnyy) February 11, 2021
Prayers up to everyone involved:
Wreckers lined up for the massive pileup crash on I-35 in Ft. Worth pic.twitter.com/TK1Nho6mbh
— Jeremie Poplin (@jeremiepoplin) February 11, 2021
