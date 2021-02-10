We regret to inform Dems that their progressive hero running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania might have a problem:

Imagine if a Republican candidate had done this?

It’s not a good look:

Trending

Now watch Dems totally ignore it:

Well, he’s a Dem so he gets a pass:

Prediction: He’ll spin this, right?

RIGHT:

“He portrays himself as a hero” — even at one point referencing the Sandy Hook massacre — “but he was a vigilante”:

By the way, this story was well known by anyone following Fetterman’s career:

It’s a pattern:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: John Fetterman