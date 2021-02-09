Meanwhile, in Chicago, a detective was mugged while investigating a murder. Literally:
How bad crime in Chicago has become. Two homicide detectives looking for surveillance&witnesses at earlier homicide scene, split up on street when two armed robbers attacked one of the detectives&went through his pockets while attacking him until partner rushed in @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/CwnmdKQ929
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 9, 2021
This is, how should we put it, not good:
Damn they’re mugging cops in Chicago https://t.co/qpLbUhPI4w
— Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) February 9, 2021
Peak Chicago reached?
Peak #Chicago. Detective mugged while investigating a homicide. pic.twitter.com/6Q6h6K8ph6
— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 9, 2021
The detective suffered injuries to his head and neck in the attack:
A Chicago police detective was attacked and injured Monday night while investigating a previous homicide in the city's South Shore neighborhood. https://t.co/KVq3BIXeAv
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) February 9, 2021
One suspect is in custody:
One person is in custody after allegedly robbing an on-duty Chicago police officer Monday in South Shore. https://t.co/ybjCwEiTaO
— WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) February 9, 2021
This is what a failed city looks like: Cops being mugged, safe zones for shopping and pumping gas . . . what’s next?
The 4th District Chicago Police partnered with local businesses to provide a safe passage to local residents while grocery shopping and pumping gas. Help CPD identify carjacking offenders. Send your anonymous tips at https://t.co/qgQMTUpvMK. pic.twitter.com/vayqEui1iM
— 4th District – South Chicago (@ChicagoCAPS04) February 5, 2021
