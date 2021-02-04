The latest FEC report for the Lincoln Project covering the period from 12/17/2020 until 1/25/2021 is out. Have a look:

COH $5,519,699https://t.co/uqsEJt2D5Q pic.twitter.com/xP2MeVp0eU — CATargetBot (@CATargetBot) February 4, 2021

When you look at the report you’ll see they paid out a whopping $2.4 million for political strategy consulting, whatever that entailed:

In non-14-year-old boy Lincoln Project news, the cmte raised $7.35 million between December 17th and January 25th, made $517,486 in independent expenditures, burned through $6.7M on operating expenditures (w/$2.4M on political strategy consulting), and ended w/$5.5M on hand. https://t.co/oSP9c9hO6Q pic.twitter.com/AYycynONG5 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) February 4, 2021

Someone got paid at least:

Going to need that to pay off all the upcoming sexual harassment lawsuits. (But glad to see everyone getting taken care of for their “political strategy consulting.”) https://t.co/6TC88l1Y94 — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) February 4, 2021

And maybe they better hold onto some of that cash. You know, just in case:

Cc: plaintiff attorneys wondering if they have liquid assets https://t.co/49QeiZF3FV — LifeInBeing (@LifeInBeing1) February 4, 2021

