And just like that, we’re at 1.4 million signatures. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) February 4, 2021

Gavin Newsom Recall signature progress over time: 07/21: 400,000

10/15: 675,000

11/17: 750,000

12/04: 800,000

12/29: 900,000

01/05: 1,000,000

01/12: 1,100,000

01/22: 1,200,000

01/27: 1,300,000

02/03: 1,400,000 https://t.co/HRYEwJUrlu — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) February 4, 2021

California readers can sign the petition here:

There are now 1.4 million signatures to Recall @GavinNewsom. Signatures from Californians fed up with his lousy leadership are pouring in. @EconomyRadio https://t.co/y7GveTs8zk — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 4, 2021

1.5 million signatures are needed by March 17. From the Washington Examiner:

Leaders of the petition announced Jan. 26 that they had obtained roughly 1.2 million signatures from the California public out of a required total of 1.5 million to formalize the move. A superior court in November 2020 extended the deadline to amass the signers to March 17 after organizers said the coronavirus hampered their effort to distribute forms to residents.

Gov. Newsom may not want to talk about the recall, but he’s going to have to and soon:

.@GavinNewsom doesn’t want to talk about the recall. But his allies can’t ignore it. The nascent counter-campaign ramping up:https://t.co/eF7sf3J3nG — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) February 4, 2021

You know, he could just open the schools as the people want:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had dreams last spring of opening classrooms by late summer. Ten months later, most of California’s schools remain shut and the governor is frustrated.https://t.co/FQsLj9quk1 — POLITICO (@politico) February 3, 2021

Give Gov. Ron DeSantis a call. He can help:

The governor is frustrated?! He’s just a dreamer?! This is a pathetic take even for @politico. @KaminskiMK https://t.co/M5ZtsC2KMg — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2021

It’s so bad in California that even San Francisco’s mayor is suing to get the schools open:

#BREAKING: The city of San Francisco is planning to sue the San Francisco Unified School District. https://t.co/stRwKnEJTy — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 3, 2021

So, if/when Newsom is recalled, who comes next? Gov. Rick Grenell has a nice ring to it:

VIDEO – Hannity and Matt Gaetz Suggest Rick Grenell Should Replace California Governor Gavin Newsom https://t.co/dzmahUeRZl — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) February 3, 2021

