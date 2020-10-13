There’s what looks-to-be a now-deleted TikTok video posted by user @westxon that’s come to the attention of the Trump campaign after it showed someone allegedly filling out multiple California ballots for Joe Biden. Have a watch:

Now, this is TikTok and there’s a really good chance it’s just some knucklehead trolling for likes, but said knucklehead has earned himself an investigation at the very least:

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

